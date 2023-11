PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Hill Commerce Association is hosting Christmas on the Hill this afternoon.

The events begin at 2 p.m. on Federal Hill and will feature live performances, including the Bishop Hendricken choir, free trolley rides, and a visit from Santa.

There will also be a tree lighting at 5 p.m.

This year’s event will also include a 9 foot high, 12 point Design Star handmade in German.

