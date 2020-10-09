Upgraded child molestation charges filed against Providence abduction suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl in Providence and sexually assaulting her is facing new charges.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, Luis Martinez Romero is now charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation sexual assault.

Martinez Romero, 34, was initially charged with kidnapping a minor and second-degree sexual assault when he was arrested on Tuesday.

Lapatin said the new charges stemmed from additional investigating by detectives.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. Monday. Police said the girl had just gotten off the school bus and was walking in the area of Grover and Merino streets when she was scooped up by a man and put in the back of his SUV. The abduction was captured on surveillance video.

The girl was dropped off near her home about an hour later. She told her parents and police she had been sexually assaulted and her abductor had bought her a meal from Burger King. The girl’s recollection of her order – 10 spicy chicken nuggets and a soda – and surveillance footage allowed investigators to pinpoint the Burger King location and connect the order with a debit card number, which gave them a name and address.

The victim was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation, and as of Wednesday, police officials said she is safe, doing fine, and receiving all of the support she needs.

Martinez Romero was arraigned on the initial charges on Wednesday and ordered held without bail. Police said there doesn’t appear to a prior connection between him and the victim.