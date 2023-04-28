NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Time is running short for a senior care facility in Providence.

The R.I. Department of Health told 12 News it’s received and is now reviewing a draft closure plan from the owners of Charlesgate Nursing Center, located off North Main Street.

A worker confirms the nursing unit will be shutting down, but there’s no timetable for the closure yet.

It’s unclear at this time what will happen to the center’s patients and staff.

12 News is working to gather more information.