Charges dropped against man accused of killing panhandler

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a Providence man accused of killing a panhandler earlier this year.

According to court records, a “no information signed” was filed in Gary McConville’s case last week, meaning the attorney general’s office determined there was not enough evidence to prosecute him. As a result, the case was closed.

McConville was arrested shortly after the stabbing death of 51-year-old Antonio Bryant on June 17. Police said the stabbing happened during an argument over the location where Bryant was panhandling.

A second suspect was also taken into custody following the stabbing but that person was released without being charged.