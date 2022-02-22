PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A controversial multi-hub transit plan in Providence has been scrapped at the direction of Gov. Dan McKee, 12 News has learned.

In a statement, Rhode Island Transit Agency (RIPTA) spokesperson Christy Raposo Perry told 12 News the governor directed RIPTA and the Department of Transportation (RIDOT) to “focus solely on a new transit center on Dorrance Street.” She said the governor gave the directive earlier in February.

News of the multi-hub plan being scrapped was first reported by Providence Business News.

Now the wheels are in motion to construct a centralized transit center. The building is a departure from the multi-location plan that was previously proposed by the state, which received backlash and criticism from rider advocacy groups.

12 News asked Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza last week about the initial plan being scrapped, to which he said he was unaware of any of the changes.

Since then, Elorza’s office said he’s been briefed on the updated plan.

“The city welcomes this renewed focus on the Dorrance Street proposal and the mayor believes it is a positive step forward,” his office said in statement. “It prioritizes rider experience, improves amenities and creates space for affordable and workforce housing.”

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti told 12 News on Tuesday the new vision for the transit hub arose about a year ago.

“It’s a solution that evolved out of our discussion of other solutions that seems to check all the boxes,” Alviti said.

The Rhode Island Transit Riders, who rallied against the initial multi-hub plan, tell 12 News they’re relieved.

“It’s a shame that transit advocates have had to expand so much time and energy in fighting this flawed plan,” Patricia Raub, the group’s coordinator, said in a statement. “Now that the state has finally abandoned it, let us hope that we can work together to develop a central bus hub for Providence that we can be proud of.”

Alviti said several developers have already come forward to express interest in the project.

“It’s something that the governor wants us to move forward and present to the public, which we will be doing,” he added.

Virtual public hearings regarding the transit hub are scheduled for Thursday and March 8. An in-person forum has been scheduled for March 10, but a location hasn’t been determined.