PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central High School student was arrested Wednesday morning following an incident in the front lobby that left the principal injured, according to authorities.

The student, who had a knife on him, claimed he was defending himself after he was knocked to the ground and stomped on by other students, according to an incident report obtained by 12 News.

School administrators confirmed the student was jumped on the second floor. The report states that the student pulled a knife from his waistband and chased his alleged assailants down to the high school’s front lobby.

Principal Robert DiMuccio intervened as the students ran past his office, according to the report.

The report states DiMuccio was bleeding from his right arm upon police arrival. The principal was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released for a two to four inch gash.

In a letter to families, Providence Public Schools Chief of Staff Scott Sutherland said that DiMuccio was “inadvertently cut on his arm” while trying to deescalate the fight.

Sutherland said DiMuccio returned to work later that afternoon, according to Providence Public Schools spokesperson Nick Domings.

The student has since been charged with possession of weapons on school grounds and resisting arrest, as well as assaulting and seriously injuring a school official.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin tells 12 News investigators are working to identify the student’s assailants. It’s unclear at this time whether they will face any charges.

Domings wouldn’t comment on the discipline the students involved would receive, but said the district “will follow what police does.”