Central Falls man to serve 10 years for shooting outside Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A Central Falls man will serve 10 years behind bars after pleading no contest to shooting and injuring someone outside a Providence nightclub two years ago, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The AG’s office said Hector Osorio, 37, shot and wounded a 31-year-old man outside of the Jet Set Lounge back in June 2019.

Prior to the shooting, Osorio and the victim reportedly got into a fight. The victim, who suffered injuries to both of his legs, has since recovered.

Osorio was sentenced to serve 10 years at the ACI, along with an additional 20-year suspended sentence with probation. The 20-year sentence, according to the AG’s office, will be served consecutively with the initial 10-year sentence.

“Time after time, the public and law enforcement are confronted with violence or the potential for violence in the early morning hours at or in the immediate vicinity of Providence nightclubs,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “For some, having ‘a good time’ includes striking, lying in wait for, and/or shooting someone else, typically over some trivial or nonsensical issue.”

“This is precisely what happened here, and the defendant is now paying a high yet entirely appropriate price for his conduct,” he continued. “For the next 10 years, the only nightlife he will be experiencing is at the ACI, and deservedly so.”

A no-contact order was also issued between Osorio and the victim.