PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Celtics fans and Providence area bars are gearing up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

12 News reached out to several bars and restaurants expecting another big turnout from fans on Sunday night.

“It’s going to be very busy. We have about three servers on, two bartenders, we’re going to be going crazy tonight,” Erin Gilbert said.

Erin Gilbert is a server at Blake’s Tavern in downtown Providence. She says they open the entire tavern for big sports nights like this.

“Tonight we’ll have them both open because people just overflow and we can only have so many people up in the front.”

But it isn’t just businesses in downtown Providence that are seeing that overflow. Lucky’s Bar and Grille in East Providence is also ready for a packed house.

“People like to be around people. The more people you have here to watch it, the more and more that come,” owner William Lewis said. “Last Sunday Game 7 against Miami, that was a good day.”

At Blake’s Tavern, Gilbert expects the crowds will be a lot like those she saw during the Providence College Friar’s winning NCAA Tournament run.

“It’s going to be shoulder to shoulder,” she said. “Have to run pizzas outside through the ABC, but it’ll definitely be a good night.”