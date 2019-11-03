Live Now
Celebrities descend on the Ocean State for Rhode Island Comic Con

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday is the final day to see some of your favorite actors, artist, wrestlers, and more at Rhode Island Comic Con.

Some of the celebrities that will be in attendance today are Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Star Trek” icon George Takei, who portrayed Sulu, and Ginny Weasley from the “Harry Potter” series, Bonnie Wright.

For a full list of those who will be at the event, you can click here.

Events are being held at the Dunkin Donuts Center and Convention Center in Providence until 5 p.m., Sunday.

