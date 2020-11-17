Cat receives oxygen after being rescued from Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in Providence left one furry friend in need of some extra oxygen.

Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a basement fire on Vermont Avenue which made its way up to the second floor of the home.

Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Brian Mahoney said there was heavy smoke pouring from the home when crews arrived on scene, and they sounded a second alarm after having trouble finding the basement stairs.

While searching the home for anyone who may have still been inside, firefighters found a cat, according to Mahoney.

Although the cat received oxygen after the rescue, Mahoney said it was unharmed.

The two people living in the home were outside by the time crews arrived, according to Mahoney.

No injuries were reported.

