PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were forced from their home Monday morning after a fire broke out in Providence.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the three-story home on Knight Street around 7:30 a.m.

All of the residents made it out safely but one cat was killed, according to Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras.

The fire has since been put out but significant damage was done to all three floors.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.