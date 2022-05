EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are investigating after a Dunkin’ was broken into overnight.

Officers were called to the Taunton Avenue location around 4 a.m. Monday and learned someone smashed a glass window in the drive-thru and stole a cash register.

It’s unclear at this time how much money was stolen.

Police said they’re looking for one suspect who they believe is a man. They’re in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the area.