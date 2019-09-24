Carmen Electra, actresses sue Cadillac Lounge for using photos

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Actress, television host and singer Carmen Electra is among a group of actresses and models suing a Providence strip club in federal court for illegally using their photos and images in advertising.

Electra, listed under her birth name Tara Leigh Patrick, and seven other women filed a lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court against the Cadillac Lounge.

They claim the Charles Street club used their photos without permission – re-touching them to make it look like they worked there, endorsed the club or were otherwise connected with it – and that the connection would tarnish their reputations.

The other women listed in the lawsuit are Denise Milani (Denise Trlica), Jaime Edmonson-Longoria, Jennifer Walcott (Jennifer Archuleta), Ina Schnitzer (Jordan Carver), Lucy Pinder and Rosa Acosta.

The filing names the lounge and owner Nancy Shappy as defendants, claiming the women were not paid for the use of their images on the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages and suffered damage because of it.

The plaintiffs have charged the lounge under state and federal laws related to false advertising, right to privacy, right of publicity, defamation, and others. They are asking for a trial by jury.