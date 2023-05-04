PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The union that represents the staff at Charlesgate Nursing Center in is urging the state to step in and prevent the senior care facility from closing its doors for good.

SEIU 1199 is expected to host a media briefing regarding the closure at 3 p.m. 12 News plans to stream it live right here on WPRI.com.

“For over five decades, Charlesgate Nursing Center has served residents who are some of Providence’s most vulnerable populations, through its nursing home care, low income housing units and healthcare services,” the union said in a statement. “The nursing home serves those who are predominately Medicaid, homeless and severely ill, Charlesgate has been a safe place for residents to go when no other nursing home would accept them.”

Davenport Associates, which owns the facility, announced last week that Charlesgate would cease operations by the end of the summer due to a severe staffing shortage.

Jesse Martin, executive vice president of SEIU 1199 New England, expressed concern over the closure. He said closing the nursing center “…will only disrupt the continuum of care and force residents to seek care elsewhere.”

“It is time for the state to step in and find new competent owners who will provide residents with the stable quality care they deserve,” he said.