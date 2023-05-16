PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of caregivers marched through the streets of Providence Tuesday to protest the planned closure of a Providence nursing center.

Charlesgate Nursing Center is slated to close its doors for good on July 31. Davenport Associates, which owns the senior care facility, announced earlier this month that the nursing unit would cease operations due to a severe staffing shortage.

“We recognize the challenges that this decision may cause, but there was no other option due to current industry conditions,” Davenport Associates President Neil Shunney said. “This difficult and unfortunate decision was made necessary due to unprecedented staffing shortages, in particular among nurses, that are impacting healthcare facilities throughout the region and nation.”

But SEIU 1199 New England, which represents 90 staffers at Charlesgate, argues that Davenport Associates hasn’t been transparent with caregivers and patients.

Charlesgate workers have made it to the State House to ask the state to intervene. @RIHEALTH confirms it accepted the facility’s closure plan today, with an expected closure of July 31. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/gkQkLhjIcq — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) May 16, 2023

“Over the last two weeks, management has packed up and moved nearly 40 residents to other facilities,” certified nursing assistant Edwina Gobewole said. “In less than a month, they have cleared out an entire floor of residents and told us to pack up the belongings of all the rest. We expect all the residents to be moved by the end of the month.”

“The residents cry, many don’t know where they are going or who they are going to meet on the other end,” she continued, adding that the facility “…wasted little time relocating residents.”

The caregivers marched from Charlesgate to the Rhode Island State House Tuesday afternoon in hopes of getting Gov. Dan McKee’s attention. The union is urging the state to intervene and place the senior care facility into receivership.