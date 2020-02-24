Career offender to serve 5 years for helping ACI inmate deal drugs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Rhode Island man will serve five years behind bars for helping an ACI inmate deal crack cocaine from inside the prison.

Federal prosecutors said Gerald Price, 34, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday. Price previously admitted in court that, at the direction of ACI inmate James Gomes, 30, he delivered drugs to a customer of Gomes for him.

The deal was set up during a conference call between Gomes and Price and was allegedly coordinated by Gomes’ mother, Lisa Ellis, 51, of Pawtucket, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that in June 2018, Gomes called his mother, who then allegedly joined Price into the call.

During the three-way call, prosecutors said Gomes told Price that he knew someone who wanted to buy crack cocaine. Price agreed and said he would give the money from the sale to Ellis.

Later that day, Price arranged to meet with the buyer, an undercover police officer, in Providence a few days later. At that meeting, prosecutors said Price gave the undercover officer more than 30 grams of crack cocaine in exchange for $1,920, which he did give to Ellis.

Gomes then asked Price to sell a gun to the same buyer, however, after initially agreeing to do it, Price later declined because he believed the buyer was an undercover police officer.

Price, who had previously served time in jail on several occasions for drug and firearm charges, pleaded guilty to the new charges in November. In addition to the five-year sentence, he must also serve four years of supervised release.

Gomes, who pleaded guilty in October to related drug charges, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19. His mother awaits trial.