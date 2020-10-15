CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Care New England says it unknowingly purchased counterfeit N-95 masks

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Makrite

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One of Rhode Island’s top hospital groups is mitigating the accidental distribution of counterfeit N-95 respirator masks to its employees.

Care New England notified all staff members Thursday that at least one lot of Makrite N-95 respirator masks they have in stock is counterfeit.

“At this time, there is no way to know by examining the respirator whether the one you have is real or counterfeit,” Care New England told staff members. “Therefore, please discard any Makrite respirator that you are currently using, and any that you may have set aside for future use.”

The masks, according to Care New England, did not show any of the telltale signs of being counterfeit upon purchasing.

“Despite reassurance from our vendor, after experiencing a high than usual fit-testing fall-rate and hearing that others in the state had received counterfeit product, we submitted pictures of the mask, its packaging, and lot number director to Makrite,” the hospital group explained. “We were subsequently notified that the lot number submitted was not an authentic product.”

In a statement to 12 News, Care New England said the majority of its healthcare workers don’t use Makrite respirators and they have an adequate supply of alternative respirators on hand.

“We are actively reaching out to staff that need to convert to an alternate product,” the statement reads.

Makrite has posted dozens of scam notices on its website regarding counterfeit masks since March, including five from this month alone.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/14/2020: Target 12's Tim White

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour