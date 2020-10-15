Care New England says it unknowingly purchased counterfeit N-95 masks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One of Rhode Island’s top hospital groups is mitigating the accidental distribution of counterfeit N-95 respirator masks to its employees.

Care New England notified all staff members Thursday that at least one lot of Makrite N-95 respirator masks they have in stock is counterfeit.

“At this time, there is no way to know by examining the respirator whether the one you have is real or counterfeit,” Care New England told staff members. “Therefore, please discard any Makrite respirator that you are currently using, and any that you may have set aside for future use.”

The masks, according to Care New England, did not show any of the telltale signs of being counterfeit upon purchasing.

“Despite reassurance from our vendor, after experiencing a high than usual fit-testing fall-rate and hearing that others in the state had received counterfeit product, we submitted pictures of the mask, its packaging, and lot number director to Makrite,” the hospital group explained. “We were subsequently notified that the lot number submitted was not an authentic product.”

In a statement to 12 News, Care New England said the majority of its healthcare workers don’t use Makrite respirators and they have an adequate supply of alternative respirators on hand.

“We are actively reaching out to staff that need to convert to an alternate product,” the statement reads.

Makrite has posted dozens of scam notices on its website regarding counterfeit masks since March, including five from this month alone.

