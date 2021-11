PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Providence home late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Federal Street and left the car wedged between the home and a tree when it came to a stop.

It appears to have damaged the foundation of the home under the front door. The car was also damaged.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the crash.