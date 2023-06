EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of East Providence residents could be waking up in the dark after a car crashed into a pole late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. at the corner of Pawtucket and Willett avenues.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, about 2,400 Rhode Island Energy customers have no power. Officials expect it to be restored sometime in the morning.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear what led up to the crash.