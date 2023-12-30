PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)— Providence firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire on Atwells Avenue Saturday evening.

12 News crew spoke with the driver of the vehicle and he said while driving on the highway, the car was not accelerating. When he got off the Atwells Avenue exit, bystanders started to yell at him to get out of the car.

When he exited the car, he saw flames.

According to Providence Fire Crews, everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safety. No firefighters or occupants of the car had injuries.