Car hits utility pole, which falls on Providence building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car hit a utility pole on Hartford Avenue near Killingly Street in Providence, close to the Johnston line, about 3 a.m. Friday morning. The utility pole then broke in half and fell onto the roof and edge of a Domino’s Pizza building.

Providence Police tell Eyewitness News rescue crews rushed everyone inside the car to Rhode Island Hospital. It wasn’t clear how many people were in the car.

There’s no word what led to the crash, or how seriously anyone is hurt. Crews remain on scene as of 5 a.m.

National Grid reported a power outage to 59 customers, centered at the Hartford Avenue-Killingly Street intersection — after transformers from the utility pole that was hit ended up on the ground.

As of 5:15 a.m., 42 customers in Johnston had lost power, and 17 customers in Providence.

By National Grid estimates, power was set to be restored by 5:30 a.m.

