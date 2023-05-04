EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was found dead Thursday inside a pickup truck that was pulled out of the Providence River, the East Providence Fire Department confirms.

A 911 call came in just before 5 a.m. from a person who had spotted the truck about 50 yards offshore from Bold Point Park, according to police.

Battalion Fire Chief Steve Mastriano told 12 News the vehicle was fully submerged by the time first responders arrived, but witnesses at the scene had footage of it in the water.

Marine units were called in, which Mastriano said allowed them to use sonar to locate the truck.

“There’s a lot of stuff on the bottom of the river here, a lot of obstacles, and sonar … it’s difficult to interpret sonar sometimes,” he explained. “So it took a while, several searches before one of the marine units identified the vehicle.”

Once the truck was located, a dive team marked its location using a buoy, Mastriano said. However, the rising tide and strong currents prevented them from recovering it at first.

Before they were able to haul the truck out of the river around 12:30 p.m., divers confirmed there was a person inside.

“It’s tragic. It’s tragic that someone lost their life,” Mastriano added.

UPDATE: We just talked to East Providence police, who confirm one adult male was found dead in this pick up truck. The circumstances of why the truck was in the water are still unclear at this time.https://t.co/GNQy8GwGIV @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fNVmnLKYDy — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) May 4, 2023

The state medical examiner’s office responded to the scene, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency crews from several surrounding communities.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are now being investigated. Mastriano noted that people often go fishing at the park early in the morning, but he said it’s still unclear why the man who died was there.

Mastriano said there was no indication of any environmental impacts such as fuel leakage.