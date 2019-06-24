Crews clear I-95 car fire that backed up rush-hour traffic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers were stuck in traffic for several hours after a car fire closed all lanes of I-95 North in Providence late Monday afternoon.
Crews had all lanes closed near Exit 22 A-B-C – which is the exit for the mall and 6/10 Connector, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. – two hours after they were first closed.
Just before 4:30 p.m., an Eyewitness News crew on scene said it appeared the fire was out and traffic was starting to trickle through the area.
According to the Providence Fire Department, a work van caught fire after it’s gas tank ruptured. At some point, fire officials said a car hit the van as it was burning.
The car did not catch fire from the impact. The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash. The driver of the van was not injured.