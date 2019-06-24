Crews clear I-95 car fire that backed up rush-hour traffic

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers were stuck in traffic for several hours after a car fire closed all lanes of I-95 North in Providence late Monday afternoon.

Crews had all lanes closed near Exit 22 A-B-C – which is the exit for the mall and 6/10 Connector, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. – two hours after they were first closed.

Just before 4:30 p.m., an Eyewitness News crew on scene said it appeared the fire was out and traffic was starting to trickle through the area.

According to the Providence Fire Department, a work van caught fire after it’s gas tank ruptured. At some point, fire officials said a car hit the van as it was burning.

The car did not catch fire from the impact. The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash. The driver of the van was not injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams