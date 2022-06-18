PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car accident is under investigation in Providence after the vehicle crashed through a utility pole, hit a tree, then struck a house.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Mt. Pleasant Ave.

The vehicle was badly damaged after the crash.

The owner of the house told a 12 News crew on scene that the driver took off from the scene after the crash.

The homeowner tried chasing the driver, but they were able to get away.

Right now, there is no word on what led up to the crash.

12 News has calls into the police and fire departments and will update this story when more information becomes available.