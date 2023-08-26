PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Seven people were sent to the hospital after a car plowed through a Providence restaurant Saturday morning.

Battalion Fire Chief Kevin Bross said two cars collided on Chalkstone Avenue, and one slammed through the El Eden Restaurant storefront.

Fire crews told 12 News that employees and customers were inside the restaurant when the car smashed through the window.

Bross said three people in the car and four bystanders from inside the restaurant were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash.