PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. State Police were called to a crash off of I-95 North where a car ended up in the Moshassuck River early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near the Bonanza Bus Terminal on the Providence, Pawtucket line.

According to state police, the person in the car climbed through the moon roof after the crash to get to safety. No one was injured.

It’s still unclear how the car ended up in the water.