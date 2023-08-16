PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a crash on Hartford Avenue in Providence.

An older-model Toyota Corolla slammed into the front of Henry Oil Co. Inc. just after 10 p.m.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Battalion Fire Chief Kevin Bross told 12 News the man had already been taken away in a rescue by the time he arrived on scene.

The owner of the business was also on scene as the fire department checked the structural integrity of the building, according to Bross.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.