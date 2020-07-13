Car crashes into gas meter at Providence church

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence church sustained significant damage after an SUV crashed into the side of the building Monday afternoon.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News that SUV hit the gas meter at the Truth Tabernacle on Potters Avenue.

No one was inside the church at the time, but fire officials said they did evacuate some of the surrounding buildings as a precaution.

Fire officials said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.