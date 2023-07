EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence law firm was damaged Monday after a car crashed into the side of the building.

The car ripped up the siding of Warr & Warr P.C. on Bullocks Point Avenue.

Police believe the driver hit the gas instead of the brake while in reverse, causing the car to back over a street wall at the edge of the Stonegate Condominiums parking lot.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.