PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses is allowing a gentlemen’s club to reopen after a Fall River man was stabbed to death over the weekend.

The Cadillac Lounge has been closed since Saturday, which is when 26-year-old Stephon Calise was stabbed outside the club.

Detectives believe Calise and his friends were followed out of the club by three people, one of which confronted and stabbed him in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Associate City Solicitor Mario Martone said the club has been extremely cooperative throughout the investigation.

Dick Shappy, owner of the Cadillac Lounge, previously told 12 News that he’s already turned over “extensive and detailed” video surveillance to investigators.

“We’re devastated by what’s happened,” Shappy said. “Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the victim … it’s a terrible situation.”

The Board of Licenses, which met Wednesday to discuss the club’s fate, agreed to let the Cadillac Lounge reopen under certain conditions.

Those conditions include ramping up security in the parking lot, increasing police details and continuing to thoroughly search patrons before they’re allowed entry.

The club must also contact investigators if they spot anyone believed to be involved in the incident.

“We are asking they call the police or alert detail officers if they encounter anyone they remember,” Martone said.

The club is allowed to remain open until 2 a.m., so long as all of the aforementioned conditions are met.

The Board of Licenses is scheduled to reconvene next Wednesday to discuss any developments in the investigation.