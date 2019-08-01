Busy Providence street temporarily closed to film music video

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Part of a busy Providence street was closed for a couple of hours early Thursday morning to accommodate the filming of a music video.

A portion of John J. Partington Way and Broadway in the Federal Hill section of Providence was shut down between 5-7:30 a.m.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority rerouted buses 27 and 28 to accommodate the filming as well.

A scene from the music video for local singer Natále’s song “Day To Night” was filmed on the street Thursday morning.

Natále – who lives on Federal Hill – says she wanted to make her music video locally. People on set of the music video told Eyewitness News her goal is to focus on the community inclusivity in Providence.