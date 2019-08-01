Busy Providence street temporarily closed to film music video

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Part of a busy Providence street was closed for a couple of hours early Thursday morning to accommodate the filming of a music video.

A portion of John J. Partington Way and Broadway in the Federal Hill section of Providence was shut down between 5-7:30 a.m.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority rerouted buses 27 and 28 to accommodate the filming as well.

A scene from the music video for local singer Natále’s song “Day To Night” was filmed on the street Thursday morning.

Natále – who lives on Federal Hill – says she wanted to make her music video locally. People on set of the music video told Eyewitness News her goal is to focus on the community inclusivity in Providence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams

Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring
Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring: WPRI 12 employees give back to community