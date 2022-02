PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Smith Hill neighborhood.

Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News that the victim, a 24-year-old man, was found Tuesday night on Jewett Street after he was grazed in the head by a bullet.

Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground as police investigated on the opposite side of Smith Street, near the corner of Candace and Goddard streets.

No arrests have been made so far, according to Verdi.