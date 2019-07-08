Providence building being inspected after fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Inspectors are deciding whether to reopen an iconic Providence building following an early morning fire.

The fire at the Calart building on Reservoir Avenue was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday, according to Battalion Chief Stephen Houle.

Houle said a few employees were inside the building at the time and noticed the flames after a power surge.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to Houle. He said the initial investigation revealed it was a generator fire.

No injuries were reported.