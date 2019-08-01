Buddy Cianci portraits for sale after removal from Graduate Hotel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 150 portraits of the late Buddy Cianci that once hung in the Graduate Hotel in Providence are now for sale.

According to The Cianci Foundation’s website, the portraits were donated to them by the hotel’s manager. They’re being sold for $160 apiece and are limited to two per purchase.

All proceeds will go towards college scholarships set up by the Cianci Foundation.

“By now it has become well known that portraits of former Mayor Vincent (Buddy) A Cianci Jr were commissioned by the new Graduate Hotel in Providence,” the website reads. “These paintings were placed in each of the Graduate Hotels newly renovated guest rooms. Unfortunately, they were taken down shortly after being installed due to unnecessary comments sent to the hotel.”

The Portraits of Buddy that briefly hung in the Graduate Hotel were recently donated to the Foundation to support scholarships. They are now on sale! Limited amount. Shop now & read how to receive them. https://t.co/cZrQ0yDPrG — Cianci Foundation (@CianciFoundatio) July 31, 2019

The Graduate Hotel opened in the former Biltmore building in downtown Providence.

Federal Hill Commerce Association Executive Director Rick Simone was among the first to purchase one of the portraits.