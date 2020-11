EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews rushed over to Forbes Street in Riverside Tuesday morning after a bucket truck tipped over onto the power lines.

The driver had to remain inside the cab for some time due to concerns about the power lines being too close.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

The cause of the tip-over remains under investigation.

