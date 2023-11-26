PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Brown University student is one of three victims of Palestinian descent who were shot while on Thanksgiving break in Vermont.

The three men were visiting the home of one of the victim’s relatives when an armed white man went up to them without speaking and shot at least four rounds.

Officials say two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs that have come to symbolize support for Palestine.

Police say they don’t have any information to confirm a motive at this time. The suspect ran away after the shooting and has not yet been identified.

While police haven’t identified the victims either, CBS News reports that the families released a statement identifying them.

The families identified the victims as Hisham Awartani who is a student at Brown University, Kinnan Abdalhamid who attends Haverford College and Tahseen Ahmed who attends Trinity College.

The statement from the families said in part, “we are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children. We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime.”

The statement continued, “we will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice. We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated. No family should ever have to endure this pain and agony. Our children are dedicated students who deserve to be able to focus on their studies and building their futures.”

Brown University released a statement to their community Sunday evening.

Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, said Awartani remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive his injuries.

“There are not enough words to express the deep anguish I feel for Hisham, his parents and family members, and his friends,” Paxson said. “I know that this heinous and despicable act of violence — this latest evidence of anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian discrimination and hate spiraling across this country and around the world — will leave many in our community deeply shaken.”

“We know it will heighten concerns about personal safety and security for Palestinian and Arab members of our community,” she continued.

The University is holding a “Vigil for Peace and Healing” on their campus to bring the community together at a difficult time.