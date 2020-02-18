Brown University proposing new 375-bed residence hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Between 2006 and 2016, Brown University’s undergraduate student population grew by 500.

Between a building already under construction and a brand new project the university is now proposing, more than 500 students will be able to live closer to campus by the fall of 2022, the university said Tuesday.

In a space on either side of Brook Street between Charlesfield and Power Streets, Brown wants to build a two-building residence complex that would take over space currently occupied by other university-owned buildings.

The university is already adding 162 beds for students as part of its combined health and wellness center-residence hall that’s currently under construction on Brook Street between Cushing and Meeting Streets and set to open in the summer of 2021.

The Brook Street dorms would include suites with single rooms, more common spaces and kitchens, and retail space at street level, university spokesperson Brian E. Clark said in a news release Tuesday.

Brown requires students to complete six semesters of residency. The new building would not only help house third- and fourth-year students, it could accommodate seniors who wanted to stay on campus after that requirement is met.

Building space for more students on campus would reduce the load that other off-campus rental units in the city bear, the university said, as well as reduce challenges off-campus students face, like rising rents and varying quality of rental units, according to Eric Estes, Brown’s vice president for campus life.

Each floor of the new residential complex will have shared kitchens and suites composed of single bedrooms, shared living rooms and bathrooms.

The university named Deborah Berke Partners of New York as the architecture firm to design the complex and expects to submit a master plan to the Providence City Plan Commission next month.

One building at 250 Brook St. currently houses a substation for the Providence Police Department, a convenience store and two restaurants, and Brown is talking to those tenants to help them relocate. Two other residential buildings have tenants whose leases will expire at the end of the current semester.