Brown University holds Commencement and Reunion Weekend

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University is holding its Commencement and Reunion Weekend this weekend in Providence,

Ceremonies will be in-person for graduating students, while family, friends and others can watch virtually.

Graduate and medical school ceremonies will be held on Saturday, followed by two separate ceremonies Sunday in the morning and afternoon.

There are also plans to celebrate the Class of 2020, after their Commencement was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown will also host its first combined Reunion Weekend which will include several virtual events.

