Brown University alum heads to space

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Brown University alum and NASA Astronaut is heading into orbit as part of a special mission to the International Space Station.

Jessica Meir will become the first Brown University graduate to go to space.

According to Nasa.gov, Meir will be joined by Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori.

According to the NASA biography page, Meir was selected by NASA in 2013 and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, Master of Science in Space Studies from the International Space University and Doctorate in Marine Biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Meir, who will also serve on the International Space Station for Expedition 61 and 62, is expected to return in the spring of 2020.

The NASA TV coverage is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and can also be live streamed around 10 a.m. when a Soyuz spacecraft is expected to launch.

