PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence public school students can receive a full-tuition scholarship to Brown University’s Pre-College programs in 2023.

Every student admitted to their programs will receive the award regardless of a family’s finances.

Brown’s Pre-College programs offer high schoolers more than 300 non-credit, first-year college level courses ranging from one to five weeks. According to the university, they seek to eliminate financial concerns for parents and provide students with a residential college experience.

“The Pre-College Programs benefit all of our students, especially first-generation students,” Gina Silvia, director of school counseling for Providence Public School District (PPSD), said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to meet other students from across the country and across the world, build up their confidence and get exposure to the college and career mindset.”

The six-year partnership between Brown’s Pre-College program and PPSD launched in 2016. PPSD said some students were discouraged from applying because of the financial aid application.

“By making the application process easier, it opens up the doors for more students to apply and get exposed to different opportunities,” Silvia said. “So that they can explore options and find their path to success.”

The scholarships are available for the summer 2023 programs.