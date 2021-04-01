Brown experiencing IT security threat, temporary system outage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University has shut down connections to its central computer system after discovering what they’re calling a cybersecurity threat.

On Tuesday, the IT department sent a letter to the community saying they “became aware of a cybersecurity threat to the University’s Microsoft Windows-based technology infrastructure.”

Staff in Computing and Information Services (CIS) took immediate steps to “mitigate the threat, launched an investigation and began to develop a full response plan.”

According to the IT Department, while many of the university’s cloud-based systems remain up and running, other systems are temporarily disabled including Banner, VPN, RemoteApps, and some websites hosted on Brown.edu.

Faculty and staff on campus or logged in through the VPN using a Windows-based computer were asked to temporarily stop using them.

“We recognize the disruption this will cause and appreciate the patience of the community as we continue to address this challenge,” the letter read.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, it is still an open issue.

