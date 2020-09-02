Brown drops ‘plantations’ from lengthy formal name

Providence

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University is the latest Rhode Island institution to drop the word “plantations” from its official name.

The Ivy League school’s governing board, the Brown University Corp., voted on Aug. 19 to shorten its official name from “Brown University in Providence in the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations” to simply “Brown University.”

The shortened name became official Monday. The longer name, which included the full state name, had been in place since 1804 but was rarely used.

The change comes as state government phases out the word “plantations” from the state name.

