Brown alumna, NASA astronaut to chat with students live from space

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After heading into orbit for the first time, NASA astronaut and Brown University alumna Jessica Meir will be sharing her experience with students live from space.

Meir is scheduled to chat with students live from the International Space Station between 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Meir became the first Brown alumna to head to space as part of a special mission to the International Space Station. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Brown in 1999.

On Friday, October 18, @Astro_Jessica will be chatting live with Brown students and members of the greater community via video downlink from space, aboard the @Space_Station! https://t.co/7JdjxGorkO — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) October 15, 2019

Meir was tapped by NASA in 2013, according to the agency’s website, and in addition to her degree from Brown, she holds a Master of Science in Space Studies from the International Space University and Doctorate in Marine Biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Attendees can send Meir questions in advance via an online form. She will then answer the questions via video chat.

The chat is expected to be a special kick-off to Brown’s upcoming Family Weekend.

“Jessica is an inspirational example of how intentional exploration and active partnerships on campus help prepare our alumni for lives of usefulness and reputation,” Dean of the College and Professor of Engineering and Physics Rashid Zia said. “We are proud that Jessica can share her story directly with our students, family and alumni as we gather to celebrate our purpose-driven approach to undergraduate education.”

The event’s date and time are subject to change due to the technological challenges that might occur while trying to communicate from space.