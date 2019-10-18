1  of  2
Brown alumna, fellow astronaut to participate in first-ever all-female spacewalk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown University alumna and NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir is set to join fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch, as part of the first-ever all-female spacewalk Friday.

Koch and Meir are set to orbit into space to help install new batteries and replace a faulty power unit at the International Space Center, according to NASA.

NASA TV coverage began at 6:30 a.m. and the space-walk is set to begin around 7:50 a.m.

Meir, who received her bachelor’s degree in biology in 1999, became the first Brown alumna to head to space as part of a special mission to the International Space Station.

Meir is also scheduled to chat with Brown students and community members live from space between 4-5 p.m.

