PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Commuters looking for an alternative way to get to and from Providence can now take a short ferry ride.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin offering a free ferry service between Bristol and Providence on Thursday morning.

There will be three ferries picking up and dropping off passengers every half hour between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

The temporary service was set up in an effort to ease congestion on I-195 after the sudden closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

Commuters can board the ferry at the Bristol Harbor Marina off of Thames Street. The nearby Bristol Maritime Center will be open for waiting passengers.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is providing complimentary shuttle service between the marina and Colt State Park, which is where riders can park their cars before boarding the ferry.

The ferry docks at the terminal off of India Street, where riders can hop on a shuttle to Kennedy Plaza or the Providence train station. There is also free parking at the ferry terminal for those traveling from Providence to Bristol.

The free ferry service will run through March 2024.