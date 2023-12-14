BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is considering alternate ways to get commuters across the Seekonk River following the sudden closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge earlier this week.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti confirmed Thursday that a temporary ferry service between Providence and Bristol could begin operating as soon as Monday morning.

Alviti explained that there will be three ferries picking up and dropping off passengers every half hour between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. He added that those hours may be extended depending on demand.

There will be shuttles “continuously” bringing commuters to their next mode of transportation, according to Alviti, whether it be their own vehicles or public transit. The shuttle routes are till being finalized, but will include Colt State Park on the Bristol side and India Point Park, Kennedy Plaza and the train station on the Providence side.

Alviti said the ferry service is expected to accommodate 500 passengers per hour. The goal of the ferry service, he said, is to ease traffic congestion on I-195 and in neighborhoods surrounding the highway.