EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva shared photos that appear to show damage to the Roger Williams Avenue Railroad Bridge.

DaSilva posted on Facebook saying his office received a report that bricks were falling off the bridge, and it appeared one of the metal skid plates was recently struck by a passing truck.

“You can see a piece of bent metal and missing bricks in the area of the skid plate. This is a low bridge with the edge of the bridge at only 11’-9” and the center at only 18’-0,” the post read. “This bridge definitely needs some attention. There is evidence of missing mortar on the bricks under the bridge.”

The city’s highway division and DPW director have been alerted to the situation, according to DaSilva, and they’ll be contacting the railroad company that owns the bridge about making repairs.