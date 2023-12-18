EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The weather is to blame for ripping the brick facade off the front of a building in East Providence early Monday morning.

Crews responded to Healthtrax around 7:45 a.m. and found bricks scattered in the parking lot.

“Unfortunately, the storm caused some damage to our building, and we will be closed today. That being said, all classes are of course cancelled as well. We will keep you updated as to our building status once we know more,” an email from the business said.

Officials say nothing hit the building and no one was hurt.