U.S. Secret Service Police stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington, as a news conference by President Donald Trump was paused. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A boy was transported to the hospital after being struck by a motorcycle on Monday night in Providence, according to police at the scene.

The accident was at the corner of India and Gano Streets around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the boy was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the boys condition or the cause of the accident.