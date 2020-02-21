Boy, 7, accidentally lights couch on fire while home alone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 7-year-old boy who had been left home alone Thursday evening accidentally set a couch on fire, displacing 16 people, according to Providence Battalion Chief Kevin Jutras.

Jutras tells Eyewitness News the boy’s mother had to leave for work and his father was not home yet, so she left him home alone in their third-floor apartment on Hudson Street.

While alone, the boy began playing with a lit candle and accidentally ignited the couch, Jutras said.

As the flames began to spread, Jutras said the boy banged on the window for help. He was ultimately rescued by two people who were parking their car nearby. All three were transported to the hospital to be monitored for possible smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to make quick work of the fire, however, smoke and water damage made the home uninhabitable.

Jutras said in all, nine children and seven adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Police notified the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) after realizing the boy was left home alone.